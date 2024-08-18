Russia | Putin traveled to Azerbaijan

Russia|Vladimir Putin arrived in Azerbaijan for a two-day state visit.

Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on Sunday for a two-day state visit, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin’s intention is to negotiate with the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with, among other things, the mediation of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In September, Azerbaijan seized the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Armenian separatists had held for three decades, in a lightning attack. Armenia then accused Russia of insufficient support because there was a defense agreement between the two countries.

Since then, Armenia has increasingly leaned on the West in its foreign relations.

Putin last visited Azerbaijan in September 2018.