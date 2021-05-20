Russia Putin threatened to “put his teeth in the throat” of those attacking Russia or its regions

“Everyone wants to bite us somewhere or bite one of us,” Putin said.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would “put its teeth in the throat” of anyone who would attack Russia or its territories.

“Everyone wants to bite us somewhere or bite one of us,” Putin said in a televised virtual meeting of high-ranking officials, according to news agencies AFP and Reuters.

“But those who plan to do so should know that we would have their teeth in their throats so that they could not bite.”

Putin did not directly define who he was referring to in his words. However, according to the news agency Reuters, he referred to how, according to him, foreign parties have questioned Russia’s right to control Siberia’s energy reserves.

The region is rich in natural resources for energy production.

Russian and the gap between several Western countries has recently tightened, partly because of Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In addition, Russia concentrated a large number of its soldiers in April Near the Ukrainian border, which has further tightened the gap.

In particular, the gap between the United States and Russia has been described as icy.

Early on Thursday in Finnish time, the countries’ foreign ministers Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov however met in Reykjavik. This was the first ministerial meeting between the countries since the president Joe Biden in January swore an oath of office.

Ministers spoke, for example, about the US-proposed summit between the presidents.

Prior to the meeting, Blinken said the United States wants to avoid increasing armaments in the Arctic. Prior to this, Lavrov had defended Russia’s actions in the north and warned others not to make regional conquests in the Arctic.

The United States announced on Wednesday that it was lifting sanctions on the company that was building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The United States has been sluggish about the gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.