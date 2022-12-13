Russia | Putin stopped appearing in TV marathon programs – Researcher: “There are things that cannot be dealt with”

Russian researcher Jussi Lassila: “And then when it is left unprocessed, it is even more revealing.”

Those times are now once and for all over, when the Russian president Vladimir Putin seemingly openly answered all possible questions on live television.

This can be concluded from the fact that Putin has decided not to hold the traditional press conference at the end of the year. Last summer, the same Viikate hit the President’s direct line program, where citizens met to ask the Kremlin’s master questions about the problems they were concerned about.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told about the cancellation of Putin’s TV marathon on Monday.

“As for the big press conference, it won’t happen before the New Year,” Peskov told reporters on Monday at the British Broadcasting Corporation According to the BBC.

In December 2021, the press conference lasted almost four hours.

Mixed Straight line that December’s press conference have been broadcasts that lasted for hours, where Putin has been able to shine as a ruler focused on things. Of course, the interviewers and questions have mostly been selected in advance.

“Answering the concerns of all citizens embodies the traditional idea of ​​a ‘good tsar’, in which the president in particular is an all-knowing helper,” says a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Jussi Lassila.

The cancellation of high-profile TV appearances is undoubtedly due to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

“There is absolutely nothing to report and no credible arguments,” says Lassila.

“The situation is perceived as problematic in terms of going public, it is now not possible to attach such an apparent discussion to it.”

Although Putin’s TV marathons have been carefully filtered events, however, according to Lassila, they have tried to comprehensively bring to the fore issues of discontent bubbling up in society.

“Now there are things that can’t be addressed, and then when left unaddressed, it’s even more revealing.”

The Suora linja program was last held in the summer of 2021, and the annual press conference was held last December 23. At that stage, Russia had already concentrated its forces on the border against Ukraine.

The December 2021 press conference lasted just under four hours. Putin said, among other things, that Russia does not want war. Instead, he blamed the West and the defense alliance NATO.

“Nato came to our borders and cheated us,” Putin said. “We don’t threaten anyone.”

Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Putin calculated that he would quickly bring Ukraine to its knees, and since this has not happened, television marathons of the former model are out of the question.

“The constant deterioration and failure of the entire war plan leads to the fact that now [Kremlissä] any question about when the war will end or how to proceed is seen as difficult,” researcher Lassila says.

“If the event is organized, there should be some way to deal with business proposals and losses [kaatuneita ja haavoittuneita]and if these were left unaddressed, it would be even more outrageous.”

The Kremlin in the PR department in other words, it has been concluded that the press marathon would involve too many risks. In addition, it has been customary to allow western journalists to attend the event at the end of the year, whose questions Putin does not particularly want to answer in the conditions of war.

“Putin’s public role has become increasingly dictator-like,” says Lassila. “He is very sharp and aggressive. That is, he is completely convinced of his own excellence and rightness, so that for this one [isoille lehdistötilaisuuksille] there is no longer a need.

War has further escalated Putin’s rhetoric. The speeches have acquired “characteristic features of fascist rhetoric”, as Lassila characterizes.

There are internal enemies of the country, which leader Putin has compared to insects, and he says there is a need to “cleanse” the nation of “filth”.

An occasion where Putin ponders the state of the world for hours with journalists or citizens is not very easily combined with an aggressive nature and warlike rhetoric.

Direct line program in June 2019.

Putin’s the close circle can of course justify the cancellation of the press conference with the fact that the president is very busy due to the “special operation”, i.e. the war of aggression.

However, it is apt to raise questions as to why the cancellation is announced at the last minute. In a normal annual cycle, the press conference would be held next week.

“This is a very typical Russian extremely short political horizon,” says Lassila.

“When a situation is on, an impulsive decision is made: no press conference is held and then we move on.”

It may be that in the near future some kind of substitute for a press marathon will be held, in which journalists loyal to the Kremlin will be accepted as participants.