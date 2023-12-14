Russia | Putin spoke with his AI-created doppelgänger in a broadcast scripted by the Kremlin

In Putin's direct line on Thursday, we saw a lot of seemingly difficult questions and “the double being of the Russian president”.

Russian president Vladimir Putin The results of the year named during the TV and radio show a series of seemingly critical questions also appeared on the background screen. The questions were related to, for example, Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

“Will you support me? [Ukrainan presidentti Volodymyr] Zelenskyif he invades the west?”

“When will the Russians stop killing Russians?”

Screenshots of the questions were spread, for example, on the Telegram channels of the Shot news channel and the Russian independent TV channel TV Rain.

The media spectacle scripted by the Kremlin started on Thursday at eleven Finnish time and continued until the afternoon. At the event, Putin answered questions from journalists and citizens. Both had been carefully selected in advance.

In the questions displayed on the screens on the walls of the large conference hall, which Putin did not have to answer, they also wanted to know when the social media service Tiktok will be allowed again in Russia.

“Why is your reality different from ours?” one question wondered according to the news website Meduza.

“My children and I have lived for two years without heating,” was the message of a resident of the city of Severodonetsk, according to the AFP news agency. Severodonetsk is one of the cities captured by Russia in Ukraine.

“No one is repairing our building. We don't have electricity. When will we live in humane conditions?” he continued.

During the broadcast, not a single question that seemed critical was raised for Putin to answer, and they were not read out loud, says the British broadcasting company BBC.

BBC describes press conference as “carefully choreographed” and a “television spectacle”, as its purpose was to present Putin in a favorable and not unfavorable light.

The fact that critical issues were allowed to appear on the big screens suggests, according to the BBC, that the Kremlin wants to hint at the existence of opposing views without giving them too much weight.

All the questions were not critical, but also showed support for Putin.

“Don't make concessions to the West!” together they said.

“I have no questions for you, Vladimir Vladimirovich! I have a wish! Live, please, for a long time!” on the other hand, it was encouraged.

In the image from the Russian state news agency Sputnik, a message wishing Putin a long life was visible in the background of Putin's straight line.

Russian citizens sent more than 2.8 million questions to Putin, and he answered 67 of them, reports AFP news agency.

According to AFP, some of the questions sent by viewers appeared as if they had not been filtered beforehand. It remained unclear whether Putin could see all the issues visible in the background.

Similar uncomfortable questions were visible in the background of Putin's direct line also in 2017. Then The BBC's Russian-language service reportsthat the organizer of the television program and the Kremlin's press service had agreed on asking the questions together in advance.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said at the time that all critical and offensive material directed at Putin was collected in a separate folder and sent to Putin a day before the broadcast.

In broadcast the artificial intelligence version of Putin, which appeared on the screen after Putin had been answering questions for more than three hours, also caused surprise. The artificial intelligence addressed Putin by starting his sentence with the words “Vladimir Vladimirovich, hello, I'm a student from the University of St. Petersburg,” the news agency Reuters reports.

“I want to ask, is it true that you have many doppelgängers?” the artificial intelligence asked, drawing laughter from the audience, according to Reuters.

“By the way, that's my first double,” Putin replied.

In early November, rumors circulated on Russian social media channels and Western media that Putin was dead or seriously ill, and that a doppelgänger had handled his public appearances.

However, Peskov denied the rumours.