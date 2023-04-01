Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new foreign policy strategy for Russia aimed at reducing Western “domination” and identifying China and India as key partners for the future. The new document cements the deep rift between Russia and the West over Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.

The strategy document argues that “the Russian Federation intends to prioritize the elimination of the vestiges of the dominance of the United States and other hostile countries in world politics.” The term “hostile countries” is used by Russia to refer to those countries, particularly in Europe and North America, which have condemned Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine and adopted sanctions against the Russian Federation. The 42-page document, which was posted on the Kremlin’s website, says Russia will aim to “create the conditions for any state to reject neocolonialist and hegemonic aims.”

Meanwhile, according to the United States, “Ukraine is unlikely to be able to expel all Russian forces from its territory within this year, I don’t think it can be done in the short term. It is a very, very difficult military task”, the words of the US Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley in an interview with Defense One. “These are 200,000 Russians who are still in occupied Ukraine. I’m not saying it can’t be done. I say it is difficult,” he explained. And he added that in the meantime Russia “has failed” from a strategic and operational point of view, “and now it is also failing from a tactical point of view”.