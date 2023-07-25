Lgbtq+ rights, Putin against transsexuals: the ban on sex reassignment is law

The Russian president continues the hard line against the Lgbtq+ community. After last month’s news of the Kremlin’s decision to label homosexuality as a “mental illness”, now comes another blow to the rights of transgender people.

In fact, Putin signed the law banning sex reassignment surgery or alter gender in Russia. The only derogation foreseen concerns situations in which it is necessary for the treatment of anomalies found at birth in children. The document can be consulted online on the official Russian portal, reports the agency Interface.

