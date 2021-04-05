Russia Putin signed a law that will allow him to remain president until 2036

The change in the law will allow 68-year-old Vladimir Putin two more presidencies.

Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a law on Monday that will allow him two more presidencies. For example, tell about it The Moscow Times and the news agencies Reuters and AFP. With the change in the law, it may be possible for Putin to remain in power until 2036.

Putin is currently in his fourth presidency, which is scheduled to run until 2024. In the past, the constitution would have required a resignation from power after that.

It was held in Russia last summer referendum on a constitutional amendment, which allows for additional seasons. Putin had proposed constitutional amendments in January of that year.

Putin, now 68, began his first term as president in 2000. After his first two terms, Putin served as prime minister when he was president. Dmitry Medvedev. Putin’s third presidency began in 2012.