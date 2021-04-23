Russia Putin signed a law that could limit the number of employees in delegations in Russia

The Czech Republic, the Baltic countries and Slovakia have announced that they will send Russian diplomats home.

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday, signed a law restricting the number of staff in other countries’ embassies in Russia.

The decision was published on the Kremlin’s website late Friday night.

The law does not apply to the embassies of all countries, but only to those who “act unfriendly against the Russian Federation”. The decision did not specify which countries the Kremlin classifies as “unfriendly”. By law, for example, embassies can be restricted or even barred from concluding employment contracts altogether. The law applies to workers from embassy countries.

According to Reuters, Putin has ordered the Russian government to draw up a list of these countries to which restrictions will be targeted.

Russian diplomatic relations with several European countries have suffered recently. It all started on Saturday when the Czech Republic announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The decision was based on information that Russian military intelligence GRU was involved in October and December 2014 occurred For the explosions at the Vrbĕtice armory.

Russia responded to the deportations of its diplomats on Sunday, announcing that 20 Czech diplomats were unwanted individuals.

The Czech government has also said it will limit the number of staff in the Russian embassy. Foreign minister Jakub Kulhanekin Russia has until the end of next month to reduce the number of staff in its delegation to the same level as in the Czech delegation in Moscow.

Countries that support the Czech Republic have also announced in recent days that they will send Russian diplomats home. The most recent countries were Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Lithuanian TV3’s according to the Foreign Minister Gabriel Landsbergis has said that Lithuania has ordered two Russian diplomats home. According to the news agency Reuters, Estonia and Latvia have both ordered one diplomat to return to Russia.

Slovakia, a neighbor of the Czech Republic, announced on Thursday that it would send home three Russian diplomats.