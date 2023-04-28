Friday, April 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | Putin signed a law making treason punishable by life imprisonment

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russia | Putin signed a law making treason punishable by life imprisonment

Until now, the maximum penalty for treason has been 20 years in prison.

in Russia president Vladimir Putin has signed a law according to which treason can be sentenced to life imprisonment. The relevant document was published on Friday, the news agencies Tass and Reuters reported.

Until now, the maximum penalty for treason has been 20 years in prison.

The bill contains several changes to the Russian Criminal Code. For example, the maximum sentence for a terrorist attack will increase from 15 to 20 years. The minimum sentence for recruiting people to commit terrorist crimes increases from five to seven years, and inciting terrorism can be sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Organizing a terrorist network and participating in its activities can be sentenced to 10–15 years in prison.

#Russia #Putin #signed #law #making #treason #punishable #life #imprisonment

See also  News in Russian | Добровольцы из Беларуси в своем видео обращении решительно настроены, как и их предки, избавить родину от "московской орды" хотя Путин и хочет привлечь их в свои ряды против Украины
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Gameplanet denies that it is going to declare bankruptcy

Gameplanet denies that it is going to declare bankruptcy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result