Russia | Putin signed a law making treason punishable by life imprisonment

in Russia president Vladimir Putin has signed a law according to which treason can be sentenced to life imprisonment. The relevant document was published on Friday, the news agencies Tass and Reuters reported.

Until now, the maximum penalty for treason has been 20 years in prison.

The bill contains several changes to the Russian Criminal Code. For example, the maximum sentence for a terrorist attack will increase from 15 to 20 years. The minimum sentence for recruiting people to commit terrorist crimes increases from five to seven years, and inciting terrorism can be sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Organizing a terrorist network and participating in its activities can be sentenced to 10–15 years in prison.