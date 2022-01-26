Russia, the diplomatic case with Italy explodes. Putin-business summit

The diplomatic case between Italy And Russia for the decision taken by the president Putin to meet the top leaders of Italian companies present in the Asian country. A business summit – reads the Corriere della Sera – organized to develop economic relations, but that is coming in the midst of the crisis in Ukraine. The topic also bounced back in a “conference call” with journalists organized by White House. The advisers of Joe Bidenhowever, they glossed over, underlining the “great harmony” between United States And EU on penalties that could also strike Putin. The American president, moreover, confirmed that “soon” there could be “movement of troops»USA in Europe, excluding, however, the sending of soldiers to Ukraine.

The list of participants – continues the Corriere – was unveiled last night by Financial Times, after it had been announced by an official Kremlin press note earlier in the day. It is not the first time that the event has been held, but it is clear that the context today is different. So in the evening the first defections arrived: Eni there will not be, the spokesperson of the group specified, nor through the CEO Claudio Descalzi nor other members of the company. In the evening, Palazzo Chigi clarifies that it is indeed a “private” meeting and that it has asked the leaders of the Get involved not to intervene, but the request was not accepted by Francesco Staraceceo of It is in the. There should be Andrea Orcelceo of UniCreditAntonio Fallico, president of Intesa Sanpaolo Russia, while for General there will be the president Gabriele Galateri. The participation of Marco Tronchetti Proveranumber one of Pirelli.

