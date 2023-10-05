Russia | Putin: Russia has successfully tested the Burevestnik nuclear missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Valdai conference in Sochi that Russia had successfully tested the Burevestnik nuclear missile. In his speech, Putin accused the West of inciting and prolonging the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said Thursday in Sochi that Russia has successfully tested the Burevestnik nuclear missile.

Putin spoke about nuclear weapons while answering a question from the audience at the annual discussion event of the Russian think tank Valdai in Sochi. Putin was asked if Russia’s nuclear weapons doctrine is outdated.

Burevestnik is an intercontinental nuclear-powered cruise missile, the development of which Putin first spoke about in 2018 in his speech to the Russian Federation.

According to Putin, Russia has also almost completed work on the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system, which Russia has developed.

Putin answered the question that Russia has no need to update its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons. According to it, Russia can use nuclear weapons in two cases, i.e. if there is a nuclear attack against it or if the existence of the state is threatened.

Putin said that he sees no reason to lower the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. According to him, there is currently no such situation that something would threaten the existence of the Russian state.

“No sane person would think of using nuclear weapons against Russia,” the president said.

“So many hundreds of our missiles would appear in the counterattack that not a single enemy would have any chance of survival.”

During his attack, Putin has repeatedly reminded other countries of Russia’s nuclear weapons power.

Vladimir Putin gave a speech lasting half an hour at the discussion event in Valdai.

In his speech, Putin again accused the West of inciting and prolonging the conflict in Ukraine. According to Putin, the West has lost its sense of reality regarding the war in Ukraine and its ability to compromise.

“Our interlocutors in the West seem to have completely forgotten that there are such concepts as reasonable self-restraint, compromise, and the willingness to give in in order to achieve a result acceptable to all.”

“They are literally obsessed with one thing: pursuing their interests at any cost.”

Putin’s said that for Russia the “Ukraine crisis” is not about territories, because Russia does not need more territories because it is one of the largest countries in the world. Instead, according to the president, the “special operation” is about protecting Russian civilization – traditions, culture and people.

“We did not start the war in Ukraine, we are trying to stop it,” he repeated.

Putin did not mention the attack on the Kharkiv region, which Ukraine announced on Thursday shortly before the start of this Valdai speech.

Ukrainian authorities said at least more than 50 people were killed Thursday in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine when Russia struck a shop and cafe in the village of Hroza in the Kupyansk region of Kharkiv.

I will speak after, the host of the event interviewed Putin on the performance stage for half an hour while sitting on armchairs. After this, the questions from the audience began, which were also asked for more than two hours by foreign nationals from Germany, Canada, Hungary, China and Serbia.

Valdai is a Russian think tank. It organizes an annual discussion event in Sochi, the topic of which this year was “fair multipolarity: how to guarantee security and development for all”.

The event was organized from the 2nd to the 5th. October It was Valdai’s 20th gathering. Its websites 140 experts, politicians and diplomats from 42 countries from Eurasia, Africa, North and South America participated in the event.

