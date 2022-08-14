Russia | Putin: Russia and North Korea are expanding their bilateral relations

According to Putin, closer relations would be in the interests of both countries.

Russian president Vladimir Putin according to Reuters, Russia and North Korea are expanding their bilateral relations.

North Korea’s state media KCNA reported early on Monday that Putin has discussed the matter with the North Korean leader For Kim Jong Un in the letter he sent.

Putin’s According to KCNA, the strengthening of relations is in the interests of both countries and would help strengthen the security and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the Northeast Asian region.