Sunday, August 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | Putin: Russia and North Korea are expanding their bilateral relations

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

According to Putin, closer relations would be in the interests of both countries.

Russian president Vladimir Putin according to Reuters, Russia and North Korea are expanding their bilateral relations.

North Korea’s state media KCNA reported early on Monday that Putin has discussed the matter with the North Korean leader For Kim Jong Un in the letter he sent.

Putin’s According to KCNA, the strengthening of relations is in the interests of both countries and would help strengthen the security and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the Northeast Asian region.

#Russia #Putin #Russia #North #Korea #expanding #bilateral #relations

See also  Arms exports Finland's decision to hand over weapons to war-torn Ukraine was historic for many reasons
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

A generation left behind: the 400 million Chinese people run over by the communist education system

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.