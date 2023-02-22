Not just the new Start. After his speech yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off a decree revoking the entire provision of 7 May 2012 with the ruling Kremlin’s guidelines on Moscow’s foreign policy. The document explained Moscow’s position for the “implementation of the Treaty on the reduction of strategic arms”, which Putin yesterday announced he would suspend, but also in favor of international relations based on respect for the UN Charter, respect for the sovereignty of Moldova with its commitment to actively work to resolve the Transnistrian issue on the basis of Moldova’s territorial integrity and active assistance to strengthen Abkhazia and South Ossetia as modern democratic states.

The decree revoked by Putin specified “how to consistently implement Moscow’s foreign policy, to ensure its national interests on the basis of the principles of pragmatism, openness and multi-vector approach to form a new polycentric system of international relations”, a preamble that, in fact, is no longer valid for some time.

Among the points listed by decree 605 of May 7, 2012, therefore, “the search for the establishment of the rule of law in international relations, firmly supporting the central role of the United Nations in world affairs, the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which require the development of friendly relations between states on the basis of equality, respect for their sovereignty and territorial integrity, the main role of the United Nations Security Council for the maintenance of international peace and security”.

Russia in that decree of 2012, but no longer from today, also planned to “actively promote the formation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as modern democratic states, the strengthening of international positions, the provision of reliable security and the socio-economic restoration of these republics”.

It also set out to “continue to actively participate in the search for ways to solve the Transnistrian problem on the basis of respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and neutral status of the Republic of Moldova in determining the special status of Transnistria”.