Russian President Vladimir Putin connected by video with Mariupol from St. Petersburg, on the occasion of a first tram journey in the occupied city. “I received a mission to ask permission on behalf of our team to take a ride and watch our facility restoration work from the tram,” said St. Petersburg Deputy Governor Valery Pikalev. “I’m not just authorizing, I’m actually asking you to do it. Congratulations on the start of the traffic”, Putin replied, according to reports from Tass.

The Kremlin has entrusted St. Petersburg with the reconstruction of Mariupol, the Ukrainian city practically razed to the ground during last year’s long and dramatic Russian siege in which thousands of people died. According to a recent video complaint by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accompanied by a comparison of satellite images from 2021 and today, the city is still over 90% destroyed.

In the appointment, Putin said that the Russian authorities will do everything to ensure that life in the new regions returns to normal. “Roads, housing, educational, health and energy facilities are being built and repaired,” he said referring to the regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Donbass. “We are increasing industrial and agricultural production. We will try to ensure that life in the cities and towns of these regions returns to normal”, Putin added, drawing attention to the fact that, “despite all the difficulties, this large-scale work scale is now being actively carried out” both in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and in the Donbass”.