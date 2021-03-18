Russia Putin responded to Biden’s killer comment: “Whoever barks at others is himself”

Russian officials have commented loudly on the statements made by US President Joe Biden. Some commentators see it as just another shock to the fact that during Biden’s term, the United States will take a tougher stance on Russia.

Moscow

Russian president Vladimir Putin commented on the U.S. president on Thursday Joe Biden interview statements saying “whoever barks at others is himself”.

American ABC television channel in an interview published on Wednesday Among other things, Biden said Putin will have to pay for Russia’s interference in the U.S. election. He also answered in the affirmative to a reporter’s question about whether Putin is a killer.

Putin responded to Biden in a televised comment lasting about five minutes, the tone of which was clearly meant to be skewed. He started by tubing to wish Biden health, “without irony and jokes”.

He went on to say that people usually talk about themselves when judging others. He then listed U.S. sins from “indigenous genocide” through slavery to the use of a nuclear bomb.

“As we struggled as a child in the yard, we said: who else is barking is himself. It was no coincidence, and not just children’s talk and joke. It has a profound psychological significance. ”

With a smile and Putin, who spoke softer than usual, used a previously tested message in which Biden is portrayed as a bit of a silly old man.

Really, however, Russia’s responses have been tough. As early as Wednesday night, the Foreign Ministry announced that it had invited the Russian ambassador to the United States to Moscow for “consultations”. In its communications, it emphasized the exceptional nature of inviting an ambassador home.

“I don’t remember that,” the ministry’s communications director Maria Zaharova said Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “Russia will take into account” that “Biden is not interested in improving relations”. Vice-President of the Upper House of Parliament Konstantin Kosachev for his part, stated that summoning the ambassador home would not be a last resort, “unless the Americans provide an explanation and an apology”.

The comments also showed that the United States imposed new sanctions on Russia by an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin due to poisoning. Attempts were made to kill Navalnyi with the novitokok neurotox at the end of last summer.

In some Russian comments, Putin’s assessment of the killer was considered roughly a declaration of war. Russia was portrayed mainly as a cooperative actor treated unfairly. For example, Novichok and Ukraine were hardly mentioned, electoral influence was denied.

All however, they seemed to understand that in the end it was not just a matter of a few quotes. At the latest, it became clear that, under Biden’s leadership, the United States was taking a much tougher line on Russia and action.

The presidents’ speeches were immediately reflected in the weakening of the ruble.

Director of the Carnegie Center in Moscow Dmitri Trenin called an instant messaging service on Twitter to “troll” Putin’s response. He speculated that Russia might begin to prepare for tougher clashes with the U.S., increase cooperation with China, and intensify domestic pressure against what it sees as U.S. “agents”. He also predicted Putin would be more likely to remain president after 2024.

“The deterioration between Russia and the United States is hardly worth worrying about, they can’t get worse anymore. But Russian civil society needs to prepare, as the already fierce struggle against Western influence is becoming the main weapon of those in power, ”said a researcher at the Carnegie Center. Andrei Kolesnikov to advocate stated the business newspaper Russia’s Forbes.

Scientific Director of the Valdai Club, which focuses on external relations Fyodor Lukyanov in turn wrote in Kommersantthat it is time for Russia to send a signal to the United States that Biden cannot “walk and eat unload at the same time”. According to him, Russia must respond spectacularly.