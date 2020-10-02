Russia Putin plans to take a coronavirus vaccine, Russia is starting mass testing of another vaccine

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin did not want to reveal whether the president is waiting for the completion of clinical trials of the Russian vaccine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has announced plans to take a coronavirus vaccine, he said news agency Tass this week.

Putin’s intentions to get vaccinated were announced by his spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He said taking the coronavirus vaccine is essential for the president as it could reduce other protective measures.

“Of course, special precautions are taken for the head of state. He already announced that he was considering a vaccine, ”Peskov said.

According to Tass, Putin had promised to take the vaccine in a telephone conversation with the South Korean president Moon Jae-inin and then travel to Seoul. According to Peskov, taking the vaccine does not necessarily mean that the president will start traveling abroad in the same way as before the coronavirus pandemic.

“The president did not talk about other trips abroad, but only about his possible trip to South Korea,” Peskov clarified. He acknowledged, however, that the vaccine gives more leeway in travel planning.

Russia has developed a coronavirus vaccine called Sputnik V, whose clinical trials began in late August and are reportedly still ongoing. More than 40,000 people will take part in the experiments.

The Russian coronavirus vaccine was the first in the world to be approved in August, but its safety has raised questions. The vaccine was developed rapidly and introduced to a small extent even before the mass testing phase.

Peskov did not want to comment on when Putin is scheduled to take the vaccine or whether he intends to wait for clinical trials to be completed. According to Peskov, Putin’s vaccination will be announced separately later.

Financial magazine RBK’s according to the Russian coronavirus vaccine have already been taken by, among others, the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky and the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobjanin.

News agencies said on Friday that Russia is starting mass testing of another potential coronavirus vaccine in November-December. The vaccine called EpiVakKorona, developed in Novosibirsk, is to be tested in five thousand people over six months.

According to the Russian Consumer Protection and Welfare Agency Rospotrebnadzor, the first batch of the vaccine, about 10,000 doses, is scheduled to be launched as early as the end of October. For wider distribution, vaccination is only coming after the end of the trials.

Coronavirus infections the number has been growing in Russia since the summer. On Friday, more than 9,400 new infections and 186 deaths were diagnosed in the country in the past day.

John Hopkins University, following the coronavirus situation statistics more than a million coronavirus infections had been diagnosed in Russia by Friday. More than 21,000 people had died from coronavirus-induced covid-19 disease.