Alexei Navalny’s network of regional offices and the Anti-Corruption Foundation may be classified as extremist organizations as early as this month.

Moscow

Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a law believed to make it difficult for opposition representatives to stand for election. The Russian parliament passed the law earlier.

The law denies eligibility for parliamentary elections to persons who belong to or support so-called extremist organizations. Russia’s best-known opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin the network of regional offices and the anti-corruption foundation (FBK) may be classified as extremist organizations as early as this month.

Critics believes that the purpose of the law is to further narrow the room for maneuver of the Russian opposition. With the new law, many of Navalny’s supporters and allies will lose their eligibility in the September parliamentary elections.

Navalnyi is serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence he received on old fraud charges after returning from Germany to Russia in January. He was in Germany recovering from last summer’s poisoning, which Navalnyi blames the Russian regime.