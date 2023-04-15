Russia | Putin ordered a big youth festival in Russia at the same time as the presidential election

Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s administration to organize a youth festival in February-March next year.

Russia leading Vladimir Putin has told that the country will organize a large and international public event in February-March of next year.

Around the same time, i.e. in March of next year, a presidential election will also be held in Russia, where Vladimir Putin will be running for a fifth term.

“Organizing a mega-event at the same time as the presidential election cannot be a coincidence,” says the docent of Russian history Pia Koivunen from the University of Turku.

“It is possible that Putin, who is seeking approval from the world, wants to show himself as a leader held at the festival,” says Koivunen.

A mega eventfor the organization of which Putin announced at the beginning of April, goes by the name World Youth Festival.

The organizing committee is According to the Kommersant newspaper named top management from Putin’s administration. The festival is organized by the deputy director of the presidential administration Sergey Kiriyenkohead of Sberbank German Gref and editor-in-chief known as Kremlin propagandist Margarita Simonyan among other things.

“There is very little information available about the event at this stage. Even the venue is not known. My first observation is that the event seems like a project of the president and the president’s administration, which is controlled from above,” says Koivunen.

Kirijenko, who heads the organizing committee, is toldthat school children from the age of 14 will also be involved in the preparation of the event.

World the youth festival is a historical event that the younger generations hardly know about. The birth of the culture-oriented festival goes back to the years after the Second World War, when the anti-war left-wing movement was strong in Europe. One of the festivals was organized in Helsinki in 1962.

“During the Cold War, the Kremlin controlled the festival, but then it was never controlled in the way that Putin’s administration is doing now,” says Koivunen.

As a researcher, he is familiar with the history of the youth festival.

Koivunen says that he is in a conflicting situation as a researcher, because he would not want to highlight the future festival organized by Putin.

“The original founders would certainly be horrified by this new event, where the organizer is the state that started the war of aggression,” says Koivunen.

Soviet era digging the event out of mothballs right now may be a backlash to how Russia, which is at war, is excluded from major sporting events and cultural events such as Eurovision.

In recent years, Russia has used mega-events organized in the country, such as the World Cup and Olympics, to raise its own position as part of so-called soft influence.

“A large part of such mega-events are Western in origin, and the youth festival is one of the few whose origin is socialist. Putin has a very selective way of using the country’s past. The youth festival is therefore one of the few events that Putin’s Russia can organize anymore,” says Koivunen.

The researcher estimates that the upcoming festival will somehow try to play with memories associated with a similar event in Moscow in 1957.

“It is an important event in Russia’s collective memory. However, the context then was quite different than now, because the festival was organized Stalin’s after death Khrushchev during the sheltered weather, when you could enter the Soviet Union more freely than before,” says Koivunen.

According to the researcher, the youth festival is the only mega-event that Putin’s Russia can organize anymore.

To come there is no information about the festival’s program, but according to the researcher, the youth festival will certainly be shaped according to the needs of the administration.

“And what could those needs be? Presents Russia as a benefactor. As ugly as it is, Russia can be presented there as a peacemaker,” says Koivunen.

According to Koivunen’s assessment, the event’s international guests can come from countries like China and India, as well as Latin America, where Russia is treated favorably.

“The festival probably wants to create a positive and patriotic boost for the Russian public, and at the same time aims to create new international cooperation in a direction other than the West. After all, Putin has talked about a new world order that is not led by the United States.”

The previous one a similar event was once organized under Putin’s leadership in Sochi, Russia in 2017.

At that time, the event was boycotted in the West, according to Koivunen, because some of the events took place on the Crimean peninsula, which was seized from Ukraine.

“At the time of the last festival, Supo had been in contact with the youth umbrella organization Alliance, and urged to be careful about participating. I was there myself as a researcher in Moscow, where a parade related to the event was organized. The security arrangements were massive and there was a wonderful sense of staging.”