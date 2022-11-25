“For you who have children in the special operation zone, Mother’s Day is associated with a feeling of anxiety and concern.” This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, as he met a group of mothers of soldiers who died in Ukraine and whom the head of the Kremlin called “heroes”. The meeting was organized on the eve of Mother’s Day, which is celebrated tomorrow in Russia. “I want you to know that I share this pain with you and, of course, we will do everything so that you don’t feel forgotten, we will do everything possible so that you feel a shoulder next to you”, promised the head of state.



01:27