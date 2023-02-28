Vladimir Putin lives with former gymnastics champion Alina Kabaeva, 39, probable mother of his youngest children, in the luxurious residence of Valdai. This was written by Proekt, an independent Russian site specializing in investigative journalism, underlining that Kabaeva uses Putin’s funds in the Cyprus offshore company, Ermira consultants.

The Russian president divorced his wife Ludmilla in 2013 and there has been talk of a relationship with Kabaeva for some time, even if the two never appear together in public. Various sources cited by Proekt now confirm their coexistence. The woman’s assistants and family members reside in the large Valdai residence, and a sister owns an apartment nearby. A wooden terem was built inside the Valdai district, the traditional house for women and children, where the gymnast and children stay. Kabaeva allegedly had two children, born in 2015 and 2019, whose gender is unknown.

The former champion also owns a luxury penthouse in Sochi with a swimming pool, cinema and helicopter landing pad, writes the site which shows several photos of the interior of the luxurious apartments of the ‘Czarina’.