Russia, no people’s revolution but a “palace coup”



Vladimir Putin he will be deposed in a “palace coup” planned by his inner circle within the next two years. This was revealed by sources of the main Western intelligence on the basis of new information acquired in Moscow.

While the war in Ukraine continues and sanctions hit Russia hard, even friends of the Russian president will perceive his behavior as “toxic” (using the term quoted by intelligence sources), as a threat to their wealth and power, analysts believe, and will be deposed.

The assessment was provided by intelligence analysts Dragonfly, who correctly predicted the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

If theWest will tighten sanctions, “it is very likely that President Putin will not be in the position he is in within the next two years.”

However, rather than a mass movement like the one that overthrew Colonel Gaddafi in Libya, Putin’s end will come from within.

During a briefing, Dragonfly he said that given the protection around Putin, such a rebellion or coup by spies and troops is unlikely.

The fate of Putin instead, it is in the hands of his close circle of six friends, which include military, security and commercial elites.

They are Putin’s only confidants and have been unshakably loyal to him until now.

Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia’s foreign intelligence services, Sergei Shoigu, the defense minister, Alexander Bortnikov, former head of the FSB’s internal security service, and Nikolai Patrushev, the president of the Russian Security Council, are among them.

Sergei Chemezov, the president of the state defense company Rostec, and oligarch Igor Sechin, the head of the energy conglomerate Rosneft, are both members of the group.

The yacht Sechin’s £ 458m ship and Chemezov’s £ 140m ship were confiscated in Spain after the EU sanctioned them for connections with Putin.

In Russiathese “boys” are known as “siloviki”, which translates as “men of strength”.

All had previous experience working with Putin, both in the Soviet-era KGB security service and in the St. Petersburg municipal government.

They are motivated by the “currency and the opportunity to spend it, as well as the belief that the Russian empire is back and that President Putin is leading it, “according to Dranonfly.