Russian President Vladimir Putin will go to Volgograd this weekon the occasion of the80th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad, former name of this city on the Volga to celebrate the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. The news, writes the Meduza site, was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, without however specifying the date of the visit.

According to Russian media, visits to the city by Evgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, and the governor of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, are also scheduled this week. From today until February 3, the transit of trucks and heavy vehicles, as well as trains and vehicles carrying “dangerous loads”, is prohibited in the city. February 1 and 2 are public holidays for Volgograd civil servants, and a military parade is scheduled on the 2nd.