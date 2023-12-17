Russia | Putin in the television program: “There will be problems with Finland”

According to Putin, NATO membership forces the establishment of the Leningrad Military District.

Russian manager Vladimir Putin took a stand on Finland's NATO membership in a television program that will be broadcast on Sunday evening on the Rossija channel.

Channel editor Pavel Zarubin published excerpts from his interview on Sunday morning on his Telegram channel.

Putin says that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries. In this context, he talks about Finland's position.

“Finland was accepted, dragged into NATO,” Putin says in the program.

“Did we have any disputes with Finland? All disputes, including territorial ones, were settled in the mid-20th century. We had the most friendly and cordial relations. Financially, everything developed…”

Putin admits that there were “some problems” between Finland and Russia in the forestry sector, but they were related to Russia's need to develop its own forest industry. By this he refers to the export duties on raw wood set by Russia.

“But this is nonsense, little things, in reality there were no problems. Now they are coming because we are creating the Leningrad Military District there and concentrating certain military units there,” says Putin and laughs.

Russia has already announced its intention to establish the Leningrad military district in the vicinity of Finland and establish new military units there.

Today, the area belongs to the wider Western Military District, but the Leningrad Military District existed from 1918 to 2010.