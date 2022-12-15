Russia | Putin has left Russia’s frost problems unsolved

Putin compares Europe to a wolf with a tail in a fairy tale, the Russian opposition accuses the president of freezing the people from their lives.

Russian opposition politician Lyubov Sobol35, posted Thursday Navalny Live – On the Youtube channel, a video of a good eight minutes long, with which he goes through the district heating problems of Russia during the end of November and the beginning of December. The example cases come from the Russian media.

And there are plenty of examples. Residents of the city of Leninsk-Kuznetsk in the Kemorovo region of Siberia are complaining that the radiators in the kindergarten are cold, in the Altai district schools have switched to distance learning after the teaching facilities froze, and in Bijsk, the second largest city in the region, the interior temperature of the apartments is five degrees.

In Kemerovo, people sit in winter coats in the classrooms, and in the surrounding Kuznets district, the temperature of the student dormitory is 13 degrees. The same indoor temperature is at the construction school in Smolensk, western Russia.

Own the figures are pipe breaks and other damage to the heating network. At the end of November, Asbakan, the capital of the Khakassia region, had 270 apartment buildings without heat, as well as six schools, seven kindergartens and one counseling center. In Irkutsk, at the beginning of December, the frost intensified to minus 30 degrees, and at the same time, 60 apartment buildings were left without district heating. And so on.

And the problems do not concern only Siberia and Northern Russia. In southern Volgograd, the heat has been cut off for tens of thousands of residents every week after a pipe damage in the fall, says a member of the US-funded Radio Free Europe news group Kavkaz realii -channel. According to the channel, there have been similar problems in southern Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don.

The winter’s frost treats Ukrainians who have been victims of Russian missile attacks the worst, but the warmth of the home can become a luxury that is running out of time in Russia as well.

Frost usually tightens in Russia early in the fall. The heating of residential centers is largely based on gas-powered electric and district heating plants. Their heating is usually started at the end of September by official decision, individual residential buildings do not decide on the matter. State agencies and institutions often have their own thermal power plant.

On Thursday, the temperature was below zero in most of Russia, although it was well above the Black Sea in Sochi. In one of the coldest corners of the world, the village of Oimjakon in the Republic of Saha, or Yakutia, the mercury already dropped to minus 52 degrees. It was six degrees below zero in Moscow.

The Russian opposition’s sudden interest in heating problems is a response to the Kremlin’s energy propaganda, according to which Western Europe, which supports Ukraine, is freezing in the cold after limiting the purchase of Russian gas and setting price ceilings for Russian oil.

“Ordinary Europeans are suffering,” the president Vladimir Putin lamented in his speech at the Russian Energy Week in October. “In a year, their electricity and gas bills have more than tripled. People hoard firewood for the winter like in the Middle Ages.”

Opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europa pointed out that 12 percent of Russian apartments are heated with wood or mobile electric heaters. For example, 45–46 percent of the apartments in Chita and Buryatia are heated with wood, according to the magazine. The families of those who went to war in Ukraine have been promised ten motets of wood as consolation.

The real one Putin gave a stylistic sample of his rhetoric at the Vladivostok Economic Forum on September 5. Putin quoted the Russian folk tale The Wolf and the Little Fox, reciting the fox’s lines: “Freeze, freeze, wolf’s tail.”

In the Finnish version of the fairy tale, the cunning fox tricks the bear into ice cream with its tail. After the bear gets stuck in the opening, the fox tricks the villagers into attacking the bear and goes to the village to find the thieves himself.

In a Russian fairy tale, a fox falls into a flat dough during a robbery trip and comes to the wolf just as the wolf, which has torn its tail, is dozing in its blood and hatching revenge on the fox. The fox explains with his face covered in dough that he has only been beaten when his brains have leaked down his muzzle. At the end, the fox rides the wolf and hums a rhyme, which, translated into Finnish, would go something like “beaten follows his beater”.

Lyubov Sobolin According to Putin, he presents himself as a fox who lies, cheats and finally becomes a victim.

“The Europeans can’t do anything but stop buying gas from a willing terrorist,” Ljubov concludes his video review.

Sobol worked as an opposition politician To Alexei Navalny as a lawyer of the Anti-Corruption Foundation established by 2021, i.e. until the foundation’s liquidation. Since then, he has produced Navalny’s YouTube channel. He fled Russia in September and moved to Estonia.

The main message of the YouTube video aimed at the Russian audience is that Putin is wasting the nation’s heating money on the war in Ukraine.

Its Russia has suffered so much from cold and hunger that the opposition’s message does not seem to immediately raise masses of people to the barricades. Over time, however, the famous Russian patience may be put to the test. The heat distribution system is not in perfect condition in all respects.

“The basic problem of water and heat distribution in many cities is the wear and tear of the system”, member of the Volgograd City Council Ilya Kravchenko says Kavkaz reali in an interview. “Renewal of the network has been reminded in connection with every serious damage.”

Russia director of Transparency International Ilya Shumanov on the other hand, believes that the sanctions imposed by the West may increase the anger of the people in this matter as well.

“I think the sanctions won’t have much of an effect at first, but in the future they will affect the infrastructure of residential areas,” Šumanov says to Kavkas reali. “Technology and spare parts are basically foreign, especially in big cities.”