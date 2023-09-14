Russia | Putin has accepted Kim’s invitation to visit North Korea

Russian president Vladimir Putin has accepted the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un I invite you to visit North Korea, says North Korea’s state news agency KCNA.

Kim and Putin met in Russia on Wednesday. According to KCNA, at the end of the meeting, Kim had invited Putin to visit North Korea at an appropriate time.

Putin is said to have accepted the invitation with joy. In addition, he said, according to KCNA, that he always wants to carry forward the traditions of friendship between Russia and North Korea.

