The president will not become a vaccine mannequin, despite high public suspicion. Satisfied with the conspiracy theories of star director Nikita Mikhalkov, the show returned to state television.

Russian president Vladimir Putin received its first coronary vaccine on Tuesday night, reports AFP, referring to Russian media.

Kremlin press chief Dmitry Peskov did not tell what vaccine Putin had been given.

“He’s doing well. Tomorrow he will have a full-time job, ”Peskov had said, according to RIA Novosti news agency.

Peskov said earlier that Putin is taking his vaccine without the presence of photographers and TV cameras.

“When it comes to vaccination in front of the cameras, that’s not what he likes,” Peskov told reporters during a press call on Tuesday the newspaper Kommersantin by.

The Russian reporter then pointed out to Peskov that “one picture is a thousand words stronger”.

“The word should not be underestimated,” Peskov replied, adding that Putin is working hard to promote vaccination of the people.

Press Officer according to Putin planned to take “one in three” Russian vaccines. In addition to the Sputnik vaccine, the Russian authorities have approved the use of a vaccine manufactured by the renowned Vektor Institute and the Covivac vaccine, most recently developed by the Chumakov Institute.

Russia was among the first to start mass vaccinations last year, but so far less than four percent of the population has received the first peak. The main reasons are considered to be the tendency of citizens not only to downplay the danger of the virus but also to doubt the effectiveness of vaccines and to fear possible side effects.

Independent Levada Center in a poll published in early March, 62 percent of Russians said they did not plan to take the coroner vaccine. In the same survey, 56 percent said they were hardly afraid of the virus. Young respondents were least interested in vaccination: as many as 75% of 18-24 year olds said they would not take the vaccine.

Russians concerned about the epidemic have long hoped that Putin would comply with the Volodymyr Zelensky or the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu example and would take its spike in front of TV cameras to encourage the people.

However, such a screen with Putin on the spike was not offered. Admittedly, a few other politicians have tried to show a model. For example, the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu took the Sputnik vaccine among the first to be accompanied by publicity.

Russian the message from state television channels has remained contradictory.

Television’s “vaccine-critical” message culminated last May with Oscar-winning filmmaker director and TV celebrity Nikita Mikhalkov, 75, Besogon TV program on the national Rossija channel.

Mikhalkov, known as an admirer of Putin, said with dry eyes that coronation vaccines are American billionaire Bill Gatesin a plot to flood the people of the world with a microchip inciting “inhumane use”.

Retransmissions on Rossija 24 were canceled and after mid-May Besogon TV: n broadcasts were stopped on the channel altogether. Mikhalkov moved with his programs to Spas and Youtube, still to the amazement of millions of audiences.

State used by the news agency Ria Novosti last May Besogon on TV called the “Jubilee of Conspiracy Theories”. However, the program made a return to national missions this month.

News agency Interfax reported in early March that Besogon TV returns to the Rossija canal.

The first couple of parts have already been seen. March 19th in the transmission Mikhalkov contented himself with emphasizing safe topics, meaning he mocked the Belarusian Nobel writer Svetlana Alexeyevich and proved by an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyita paid minions of the West.

Besogon word used in slang to mean a liar, but Mikhalkov uses the word in its older sense, that is, to refer to his early Christian name, the holy Nikita to Besogon i.e., the “damn burner” or “throbbing demon”. Nikita’s icon appears Besogon TV: n in the prefix.

It is easy for coronary teens to identify with the story of St. Nicholas. The young monk, in spite of the warnings of the Igumeen, shut himself up and, thanks to the damn temptations, became interested in book wisdom so that faith was forgotten.

After repentance, Nikita had to learn to read again, but ended well: Nikita became the bishop of Novgorod, and he passed on to the Lord either in 1108 or 1109.

Besogon TV thus, according to Mikhalkov’s logic, fights against the flood of information on the Internet with the flame of patriotism. Patriotism of Mikhalkov is in the blood. His father, a children’s author Sergei Mikhalkov has written both the current national anthem of Russia and its two Soviet versions.

St. Petersburg demographer Alexei Raksha pondered a recent news channel Fontankan in an interview on how to increase the popularity of coronary vaccines in Russia.

“Of course, there is a need for an advertising campaign to vaccinate Putin,” Rakša sketched. “And nationwide channels must stop barking on ‘foreign’ vaccines and promoting Nikita Mikhalkov’s Besogon program.”

“So a complete change in state information activities is needed, because otherwise the third wave of the epidemic is ahead.”