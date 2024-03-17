Russia, Putin's truth about Navalny's death. The speech after the re-election as president

No surprises from the polls in Russia, Putin he was re-elected president until 2030 with approx 88% of the votes and 70% turnout. The tsar, who was virtually without rivals, has achieved his greatest victory since coming to power, a mandate that will allow him to continue his military campaign in Ukraine, his brutal repression of dissent and his tug-of-war with the West. Addressing the country at the end of the day, the head of the Kremlin he thanked those who voted for him and contributed to creating the conditions for “internal political consolidation” and warned that he will not leave “intimidate“. The election results were influenced neither by Navalny's death in prison, nor by the calls for the 'midday vote' (the call to protest launched by the dissident's widow, Yulia Navalnaya) nor by the incursions on the Ukrainian border in recent days . An obvious result but which Putin wanted to underline in his victory speech, a speech centered on the warat his campaign headquarters near the Kremlin.

“Now Russia is stronger“, he said, thanking the soldiers at the front, promising that “all the plans will be concretely implemented and the objectives achieved, grandiose plans that we will do everything to achieve”. When asked about the possibility of a direct conflict with the Bornconfirmed that “anything is possible in the modern world” but stressed that it would be “a step towards one third World war on a large scale. And I don't think – he added – that no one is interested in this“.

Then for the first time he spoke about the death of Navalnycalling him by name: ha rejected the accusations of having killed him and claimed that a few days before his death, in the remote prison in the Arctic, he had given the 'green light for the exchange of the dissident with some Russian prisoners in the West. “Believe me or not, the man who spoke to me hadn't finished the sentence and I said: I agree. But unfortunately what happened happened“. described his death in a prison in the Arctic Circle as “a sad event“.