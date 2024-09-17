Russia | Putin demands more soldiers in the ranks, but where can they be found? “Wishes don’t match reality”

Russia|In addition to soldiers, a lot of money is needed to increase the armed forces.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Putin ordered an increase in the personnel of the armed forces to just under 2.4 million. It requires a business launch or a lot of money. Recruitment challenges are aggravated by the losses of the war in Ukraine. Russia has recruited soldiers by paying them and promising amnesties to prisoners.

Russian manager Vladimir Putin ordered on Monday that the size of the armed forces must be increased by 180,000 soldiers.

However, the goal may prove difficult to achieve. There may be a shortage of both people and money.

“Russia’s wishes for larger armed forces are not necessarily fully compatible with its demographic and economic reality”, formulates the matter as a researcher at the Carnegie think tank Dara Massicot fresh in his article.

Putin ordered to increase the personnel of the armed forces to just under 2.4 million, of which 1.5 million are soldiers. If Russia succeeds in implementing the order, its armed forces will become the second largest in the world in terms of the number of soldiers.

China has the largest army in the world. According to The Military Balance, published by the IISS Institute, there are just under 2.2 million soldiers. According to the World Bank, China has population about ten times as much as in Russia and its the size of the economy measured by gross domestic product, is more than 13 times that of Russia.

Regarding increasing the armed forces By order of Putin it is not said where the personnel will be taken from. According to the regulation, the money for it is taken from the federal budget, but the amount of money is not mentioned.

Russian would have to constantly recruit new soldiers, even if it wanted to keep its army at its current size.

British Ministry of Defence evaluate in July, that Russia had lost more than 70,000 soldiers dead and wounded in Ukraine between May and June, i.e. an average of more than a thousand soldiers per day. American CEPA think tank according to Russia would need about 20,000 new soldiers per month just to compensate for the losses of the war in Ukraine.

Russia would have enough population for an army of 1.5 million soldiers. For example, Russia has not yet used a very large part of its reserve officers and it has not changed the rules that limit women’s positions in the armed forces and military industry, states Massicot in his article.

It’s more about how to get people into the ranks of the army. A general motion, i.e. assigning people to the war, would probably be politically difficult and would eat into the popularity of both Putin and the war.

In autumn 2022, Russia ordered a deployment of 300,000 soldiers, which it characterized as “partial”. The launch was very unpopular and contributed to the fact that he fled Russia hundreds of thousands of people abroad.

in Russia there are basically three options when it comes to increasing the army, stated Massicot In the X service. Russia can either organize a campaign, forget the whole thing quietly, or continue the current recruitment method.

Launching a business would be the worst option for Putin. According to Massicot, continuing the current way would be the best, but it costs money.

Russia has acquired soldiers largely by paying them. Russian regions have apparently increased the compensation paid to contract soldiers due to recruitment difficulties, said a US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on Sunday.

At least 11 regions in Russia pay as much as one million rubles, or just under 10,000 euros. That’s a lot of money, especially in poor remote areas. Many have gone to war from the poorer parts of Russia, such as From Tuva and Buryatia.

Russia has also recruited soldiers from prisons, for example, by promising amnesties. However, the prisoners run out before long. Russia has already closed prisons when the number of prisoners has decreased considerably due to the war, he says BBC’s Russian-language service.

As a recruiter, the Russian army has to compete with the military industry, which also needs more people. During the war, the Russian defense industry has hired more than half a million new employees, but it would need even more, writes the researcher Maxim Starchak George Washington University Russia.Post in the publication. Industry has also raised wages to attract people.

Army also eats up money for things other than wages. According to Massicot, increasing the troops would require significant investments in, for example, new equipment and the construction of bases.

Russia’s military spending is already higher than at any time since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Even before Putin’s order, the Peace Research Center Cyprus calculated that more than a third of the Russian state budget is spent on military expenditures.