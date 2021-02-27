Russia Putin critic Boris Nemtsov’s murder anniversary celebrated in a tense atmosphere, authorities have banned flowers from being taken to the scene

The annual memorial procession has been canceled due to the corona.

In Russia president Vladimir Putin critic Boris Nemtsovin the murder will be six years on Saturday. Authorities have already prepared in advance for a possible anniversary movement in Moscow, although the annual memorial procession has been canceled due to the coronavirus situation.

Among other things, Eho Moskvy radio, which is considered pro-democracy, says on its websitethat the authorities have banned the taking of flowers to the bridge where Nemtsov was shot. Taking flowers was supposed to be an alternative way to remember a deceased politician in coronary conditions. The Nemtsov monument, which was built on the bridge every year, has also been destroyed again this year.

Observing the arrests made by the Russian authorities OVD-InfoThe site also says police have arrested several people from all over Russia who were commemorating Nemtsov’s memorial services.

The anniversary of Nemtsov’s death is celebrated in a more tense atmosphere than usual by the opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin after imprisonment. Navalny also used to take part in a memorial procession in the capital.

Liberal and pro-democracy Nemtsov was a prominent politician in Russia, especially in the 1990s. He was a pro-free market advocate in the post-Soviet era, and he rose in his career as deputy prime minister. Nemtsov was considered even the most promising option by the president Boris Yeltsin but his political support waned with the 1998 financial crisis.

Nemtsov criticized the Putin regime for its autocracy and lack of democracy. He also published reports of rampant corruption under the Putin regime.

Nemtsov was shot dead on February 27, 2015 on a bridge near the Moscow Kremlin. Five Chechen men, who said they confessed to the act after torture, were sentenced to long prison terms for Nemtsov’s assassination. The verdict was also considered a failure in Nemtsov’s support circle, as the perpetrator of the murder was not revealed.