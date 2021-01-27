Russia Putin compared the world situation to the 1920s at the Davos Economic Forum, the Russian president at times sounded like a fiery leftist politician

The Davos Economic Forum will be held remotely, Putin spoke at the event the last time in 2009.

Russian president Vladimir Putin compared the current world situation to the situation in the 1920s when speaking at the Davos Economic Forum on Wednesday.

“Populism is rising, radicalism is rising from right and left,” Putin compared, recalling that developments in the 1920s ultimately led to World War II.

In his speech, Putin sounded from time to time a fiery leftist politician attacking the inequalities caused by globalization, saying that development is also plaguing the middle class in developed countries.

About twenty after a minute of analysis, Putin lifted the stick into the beak of social media companies headquartered in the United States, not to mention them by name. Admittedly, Putin mentioned that some “people who benefit from this” will also participate in the ongoing economic forum.

Putin said network monopolies “challenge the power of governments,” which he said was reflected in U.S. presidential election campaigns, among other things.

Putin spoke at the forum via video, as the economic forum will be held remotely this year due to the corona pandemic. Normally, world leaders and economic decision-makers meet annually in Davos, Switzerland, to exchange ideas on how the world is going.

Speech hosted by the founder of the Davos Forum, a German economist Klaus Schwab asked at the end of Putin’s unilateral speech how the president sees relations between Europe and Russia.

“The current situation is abnormal,” Putin replied, calling for improved relations and dialogue. “I listened to myself how the former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl said that Europe and Russia must stay together if Europe is to remain at the heart of our civilization. “

Putin’s participation in the meeting was confirmed on Sunday when Russia’s state-run Rossija 1 channel reported on the issue in its Sunday weekly report. Forum program According to Putin, is reserved for a half-hour of talk time free from 13 o’clock Finnish time. The speech began twenty minutes late and lasted a little longer than expected.

Putin did not comment in any way on the opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin arrest and the resulting protests or demonstrations. Unless, then, is his assessment that general radicalism is the result of the world, as in the 1920s, at some turning point.

To a remote forum attended by twenty heads of state including the President of China Xi Jinping, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the President of France Emmanuel Macron. The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu speaks Wednesday two hours after Putin.

Putin last attended the Davos Forum in 2009 when he was prime minister of Russia. The Russian president last attended the forum in 2011, when he held office Dmitry Medvedev. After that, Russia’s political leadership at the meeting will be a news agency Interfaxine represented by either the Deputy Prime Minister or the Minister for Economic Development.

In addition to Davos’ speech, Putin’s Wednesday program includes a visit to the War Museum in Moscow to mark the anniversary of the end of the siege of Leningrad. Putin has recently increased his public appearances slightly after reducing them to a minimum last year due to the disease situation.

According to critics, Putin in practice fortified Botsharov Rutchei’s summer residence in Sochi and forced visiting ministers, among other things, to either quarantine or coroner vaccination before reception. Navalni supporters gave him the nickname “bunker pappa” for this good.

