Russia Putin compared the United States to the Soviet Union and criticized the federal reaction to the conquest of Congress: “a manifestation of Western double morality”

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Russian president said he wanted to improve the country’s relations with the United States. The tone of the speech was still far from conciliatory.

Russian president Valmidimir Putin sharply criticized the West in his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. According to Putin, the United States and Europe are hypocritical when they criticize the use of force by the authorities in anti-government protests in Russia and Belarus.

Putin said protesters in Europe have faced tougher use of force from the authorities than in Belarus and Russia.

BBC’s and AFP: n Putin pointed out police officers shot protesters in the eyes of Europe and spoke ridiculously of “democratic bullets”.

According to the BBC, it is not clear what examples Putin was referring to, but in the French yellow vest demonstrations that began in late 2018, for example, people went blind.

“Western as an expression of dual moralism, ”Putin, for his part, called the U.S. federal response to the Capitol Hill riots.

By mid-May, the United States had indicted about 440 people for the January 6 riots and conquest of Congress.

Putin rose at the economic forum to defend the conquerors of Congress.

“They weren’t just a bunch of thieves and rioters. Those people had political demands, ”Putin told the news agency According to the AP.

When the Moderator warned that comments could lead to Putin being blocked on social media platforms in the United States, Putin replied sharply, “I couldn’t care less about being blocked somewhere”.

The comment received applause from the audience in St. Petersburg.

Putin the speech gave a foretaste of what to expect when Putin and Biden meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on 16 June. This is the first face-to-face meeting of the presidents during Biden’s term.

According to Putin, the presidents are expected to discuss, among other things, arms control, international conflicts, the corona pandemic and climate change.

The Russian president does not expect breakthroughs, as the relations between the countries are very inflamed. Tensions escalated as early as 2014, when Russia occupied Crimea, which belonged to Ukraine, and now the mood has cooled further.

Putin said at the economic forum that countries must look for ways to improve their relationship. In practice, at least, the Russian President’s speech did not further the goal.

At a press conference, he compared the United States to the Soviet Union.