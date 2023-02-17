Maneuvers ahead for the Russian army. Russian general Rustam Muradov, responsible for the failure of the 155th Marine Brigade in the failed siege of Vuhledar, has been moved in command of the Eastern Military District as confirmed by the Ministry of Defense itself. Hated by Wagner’s mercenaries for his actions in Syria, Muradov is known to stay away from the front, for fear of being attacked by his own men.

Also confirmed the appointments of Andrey Mordvichev to head the Central Military District in place of General Alexander Lapin, who was promoted to Chief of Staff of the Russian Ground Forces last month. Last year Mordvichev led Russian troops in the capture of the southern port city of Mariupol, which culminated in the capture of the Azovstal steelworks after a long siege.

Sergey Kuzovlev has been commander of the Southern District since last January, the ministry also announced today, along with the appointment of Evgheny Nikiforov, commander of the Western District.