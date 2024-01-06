In Russia, Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on January 7 according to the Julian calendar.

Russian president Vladimir Putin participated in the Christmas Eve service with the families of soldiers who died in the war, reported Reuters. The event was held in the chapel located in the presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, northwest of Moscow. In Russia, Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on January 7 according to the Julian calendar.

According to Reuters, Putin vowed at the event to support soldiers who defend Russia's interests. In addition, Putin called on citizens to be merciful and fair.

“Many of our men, our brave and heroic men, Russian warriors, are defending the interests of our country with weapons in their hands even on this holiday,” Putin said.

Russian state-owned news agency A cup according to the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin held talks with the families. The families of the soldiers were also invited to join Tassi for the celebratory dinner.

This year, for the first time in more than a century, Christmas was celebrated in Ukraine in December and not in January. The decision on the timing of the Christmas celebration was seen as a symbolic break from Russia. The last time Christmas was celebrated in Ukraine was December 25 in 1917.