Russia | Putin attended celebrations in St. Petersburg – Threatened victory in Ukraine

Putin gave a speech to the workers of the Obukhov steel plant, but there was no big opening about the future of the war.

18.1. 14:41 | Updated 18.1. 19:42

Russian president Vladimir Putin participated in the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the breaking of the siege of Leningrad on Wednesday, according to the Kremlin and the Russian state news agencies Tass and Interfax.

Putin visited the memorials of those who died in the siege and the cemeteries where those who died during the siege have been buried.

He also visited the Obuhov steel factory, where he gave a speech to the factory workers.

The Russian news agency Tass published excerpts from his speech.

“Profit [Ukrainassa] has been confirmed, it is clear without a doubt,” Putin said.

According to Putin, the unity and solidarity of the Russian people, the courage and heroism of the fighters, and the arms industry will ensure their victory.

Putin also opened up about the causes of the war in Ukraine.

According to him, in order to protect the Russian-speaking population of the region, Russia had no choice but to react to the events in Donbas, which have continued since 2014.

“Moscow did everything to resolve the situation peacefully.”

Putin praised the country’s arms industry and how it produces almost the same number of anti-aircraft missiles as the entire world’s arms industry.

Putin was also concerned about the lack of kindergarten places and promised that the issue would be resolved this year and that everyone who wants to can send their children to kindergartens and preschools.

Putin’s A big speech was expected from St. Petersburg’s trip, in which he would have made new openings regarding the war. By seven o’clock Finnish time on Wednesday evening, however, this did not happen.

Among other things, the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) estimates in the latest in his reportthat Putin may announce another motion on Wednesday.

This was also considered by a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Jussi Lassilawho gave HS an interview earlier on Wednesday.

“It’s possible, but I don’t think it’s certain by any means. The business launch has not been officially stopped. We are constantly looking for ways to implement it discreetly,” says Lassila.

According to Lassila, the prolongation of the war has pushed Russia into a situation where it has to get some kind of achievements.

Jussi Lassila, senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute.

Russian the move he announced in September caused hundreds of thousands of Russians to flee the country and strong demonstrations.

Lassila sees that these risks can materialize again if the business launch is announced again. However, he emphasizes that the business launch carried out in September did not cause a significant political risk for the current administration.

“I think the administration is even encouraged by the fact that even though problems arose, it didn’t lead to anything.”

He reminds that even a small increase in Putin’s support has been seen since September.

“The Russians are still able to find a state where there is no need to think about war. In a way, the whole Ukraine issue becomes less interesting. However, a fairly large-scale war is being waged and people have been mobilized. It says that there is no reason for wider nervousness,” says Lassila.

Lassila believes that the war in Ukraine has become a new way for the Russian administration to justify its actions.

“Through it, one can always take one step forward in the militarization of society and the overallization of society’s war.”