US President Joe Biden's statements about a possible Russian attack on NATO countries are “total nonsense”. Thus Vladimir Putin in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, reported by Ria Novosti, underlining: “I think President Biden also understands this” and that he states these things only to “justify his incorrect policy towards Russia”.

The Russian president added that he believes the United States is also “not as interested as it thought 20 years ago in inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.” “I don't think this is in the national interest of the United States itself,” he stressed.

“Finland in NATO? I will create a new district with military units”

The West “dragged Finland into NATO”, Putin said, announcing a further militarization of the over 1300 kilometers of border it shares with the Scandinavian country. “There will be no problems, because we will create a military district of Leningrad and concentrate a certain amount of military units,” he added.

Putin's words come on the eve of the defense agreement that Finland will sign with the United States tomorrow to allow them greater access to border areas. The pact will make “the organization of peacetime operations easier, but above all it will be vital in the event of a crisis”, she told Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

The restructuring of the Leningrad military district was already decreed last October 8, and involves the deployment of soldiers and an increase in the militarization of the Russian border with Finland. “We have always had the most amiable and cordial relations so far – he said, speaking of relations with Finland – and we will not have them because we will create the new military district of Leningrad and we will concentrate several units there”.

Putin pointed the finger at the West for having “dragged” Finland into NATO: “Do we have territorial disputes with them? I believe that all the disputes, including the territorial ones from the middle of the last century, we have resolved a long time ago.”

The agreement that Finland will sign with the United States provides for 15 installations and areas in the Scandinavian country to which US forces will have unhindered access and where they will be able to store military equipment and ammunition.