Russia | Putin arrived in the Middle East, he will meet the Iranian president in Russia on Thursday

The presidents of Russia and Iran discuss the situation in Gaza.

Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived on Wednesday for one of his few visits abroad since the start of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, when the plane carrying him landed in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The authorities of the United Arab Emirates met Putin at the airport, from where he was transported to the presidential palace in a cavalry escort.

“Thanks to your generosity, our relations have risen to an unprecedented level,” Putin said when meeting with the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh by Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Putin is still scheduled to travel from the United Arab Emirates to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. According to the Kremlin, in addition to trade, the purpose of the trip is to talk about the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Putin has left Russia only three times since Russia started its war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022. On previous trips, Putin visited China and Iran.

Due to the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Putin is only able to visit foreign countries to a limited extent.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are not covered by the arrest warrant issued by the ICC.

Thursday According to the Kremlin, Putin will meet the president of Iran, who is visiting Russia Ebrahim Raisin. Russia and Iran have strengthened their economic and military ties in the face of Western sanctions.

Western countries have accused Iran of supporting Russia in the country’s war of aggression against Ukraine by supplying Russia with large quantities of drones and other weaponry.

Putin visited Iran in July and the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the other hand in October.

According to Iran’s official news agency Irna, Putin and Raisi will discuss bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues, especially the situation in Gaza.

Russia has accused the United States of failing to resolve the long-standing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Russia has positioned itself in a possible mediating role by maintaining ties to both Israel and Hamas.