Vladimir Putin appoints former president Dmitry Medvedev as first deputy chairman of the military-industrial commission. This is what we read in a decree which includes, in addition to the appointment of the current vice president of the Russian Security Council, also other changes within the permanent body created to apply state policy in the war industry sector, to provide support military-technician in defense, national security and law enforcement. Putin is the chairman of the commission.

The defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, the chief of staff, general Valery Gerasimov, the secretary of the National Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, together with the heads of the FSB services and other security agencies, are the other components of the commission.