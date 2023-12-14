Russia | Putin answers questions from journalists and citizens

The live media show will be held for the first time during the ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin will answer questions from citizens and journalists on live television on Thursday. The TV and radio show called “The results of the year” combines Putin's previously annual “direct line” and the annual large meeting of journalists usually organized in December.

According to preliminary information, the broadcast will start in the morning at 11 a.m. Finnish time.

It is the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that Putin will answer questions from the public and the press. The direct line and a large press conference were last organized in 2021. In 2020, the press conference and the direct line were organized together due to the pandemic, as they are now.

News agency A cup by Tuesday, the call center opened for public questions had received 950,000 calls and 400,000 text messages. The website opened for questions has received hundreds of thousands of contacts.

Mixed “direct line” and “big press conference” are media spectacles repeated year after year, the content and appearance of which are carefully planned and which usually last several hours. In recent years, the press meeting has been organized in the WTC center in Moscow, and the production team of the state television and radio company has made a “direct line” in the Kremlin.

This time, Putin will answer questions in front of the audience present in the historical shopping center Gostinyi dvor near the Red Square in Moscow, which mainly serves as an exhibition space, the newspaper reports. Komsomolskaya Pravda. News agency Ria Novosti an audience of 600 people has been invited.

Annuals in previous years, at least one and a half thousand representatives of the media have come to the press conferences. The reporters of the provincial newspapers have received an attendance stamp on their invitations, so that the employer would not think that they are following the opportunity from the hotel room television. Speeches have been requested by waving large cardboard posters with the name of the media written on them.

In previous years, foreign media and representatives of small opposition channels have been allowed to ask some questions. It remains to be seen how the “special operation” in Ukraine will be handled and whether truly critical questions will be allowed at all this time.