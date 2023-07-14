Vladimir Putin reveals in an interview with Kommersant that he made a proposal during a meeting with the leader of the Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin and a group of fighters who respond to his orders. Proposal rejected by Prigozhin.

The Russian president reportedly offered Wagner’s men to continue fighting under the orders of their current commander, identified as Andrei “Sedoy” Trochev. “They would have continued to serve together,” Kommersant reports. “Nothing would have changed. They would have been led by the same person who had been their commander all that time.” “Many of them nodded when I said these things,” writes Kommersant quoting Putin. But Prigozhin refused. “No, the guys won’t agree with such a decision,” he said.