Russia | Putin accepted withdrawal from the treaty banning nuclear tests

Russia has not yet said whether it plans to conduct nuclear tests after withdrawing from the agreement.

Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a law on Thursday that removes Russia from the “comprehensive ban on nuclear tests”, reports AFP.

The Duma approved the withdrawal from the agreement already in October. The treaty, ratified in 1996, bans all nuclear weapons tests, but it never fully entered into force. For example, the United States and China have not signed the agreement.

Chairman of the Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said the decision to withdraw from the treaty was a response to the US’s “cynical” and “indifferent attitude” towards nuclear weapons.

West have accused Russia of talking about nuclear weapons irresponsibly and dangerously after it attacked Ukraine in February 2023.

Putin, who was the defense minister, oversaw the missile test last week Sergei Shoigun including training for a “huge” retaliatory strike with nuclear weapons. Šoigu did not say who the revenge would be directed against.

Last month, Putin said he was not “ready to say” whether Russia plans to conduct nuclear weapons tests.

Although the treaty banning nuclear weapons was never fully in force, it had symbolic significance. In addition, for example, the nuclear powers France and Britain have signed the agreement.