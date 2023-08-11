Today, Friday, Russia published a report on the field situation on the front lines in northeastern Ukraine.

The Russian army announced that it had once again “reinforced” its positions in the region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense indicated, in its daily report, that “the offensive units of the combat groups + West + (…) continued their offensive operations in the direction of Kobyansk on a broad front, and strengthened the tactical situation.”

And Russian forces significantly strengthened their positions near the villages of Olshana and Perchotravnevi in ​​the Kharkiv region, according to the same source.

In light of this progress, the local authorities Thursday ordered the evacuation of 37 towns in the Kobyansk region, most of which are located near the front.

Since the beginning of June, the Ukrainian army launched a difficult counterattack, which enabled it to recover a few villages. On Thursday, the army acknowledged that the situation was “difficult but under control” in the Kobyansk region, using a formula used by Kiev when it comes under attack from Moscow.

In parallel, Russian drones and missiles continue to target cities and towns daily, sometimes far inside Ukrainian territory.

An air strike targeted the city of Kolomyya in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, on Friday morning, which is rarely targeted. “An eight-year-old child was killed as a result of the bombing,” the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram.

The mayor of Kolomya wrote on Telegram that the child “was in the garden of his house at the time of the strike and was hit by many shrapnel.”

For its part, the Ukrainian Air Force announced that Russia launched, today, Friday, four “Kinjal” hypersonic missiles via “MiG-31” launchers in the direction of the Ivano-Frankivsk region, one of which was destroyed over Kiev.