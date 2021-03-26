Russia Psychiatrist: The most ill-treated treatment in a Russian prison camp is equivalent to torture – “Breaking a dream is the surest way to make a person’s psyche collapse”

Causing sleep deprivation is a classic method of torture around the world, says psychiatrist Iris Forsman of the Deaconess Rehabilitation Center at the Deaconess Institute.

Opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin treatment in a Russian prison camp is equivalent to torture as defined in the Istanbul Protocol under the UN Convention, says psychiatrist Iris Forsman Deaconess Rehabilitation Center for the Tortured.

Navalnyi has said that a prison camp worker wakes him up once an hour eight times a night, shoots him on video and says aloud that he is still in his cell. Navalnyi announced on Thursday that he is not allowed to sleep due to repeated awakenings.

According to Forsman, causing unideproduction is a classic method of torture around the world. It can be enhanced by, among other things, loud sounds, lights, extreme temperatures and strong odors.

“Interrupting sleep is the surest way to cause a person’s psyche to collapse, as a person’s brain activity needs uninterrupted sleep to recover. Its systematic interruption aims to weaken a person’s mental endurance. ”

Prison authorities have justified the wake-up call by Navalny’s “escape vulnerability”. Navalnyi considers the procedure torture.

Torture is prohibited by the Russian Constitution, in addition to which Russia has ratified the International Convention against Torture.

Navalnyi reported the constant waking up through the night for the first time last Monday, when he had had time to be in a prison camp for a few days. At the time, he wrote on Instagram that he was peacefully asleep again after waking up.

The most disturbed nighttime sleep disturbance has now lasted a couple of weeks, if it has been regular. On Thursday, Navalnyi, through his lawyers, made it public communication, in which he called his treatment of insomnia torture.

Forsman according to the individual how long the insomnia is tolerated. At no point can a person reach the stage of restorative sleep if he is awakened eight times a night.

“All it takes is a few sleepless nights, and a person loses consciousness of time and place. Some people collapse at once. In a week or two at the latest, things will start to go badly. ”

Forsman says he has treated patients whose long-term sleep deprivation has caused permanent personality changes. Among other things, the ability to think is impaired.

“Let’s take the elevator to the lower floors and the personality starts to become more primitive. Man is starting to look like a cage animal, ”Forsman describes.

Opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi has said that an employee of the Pokrov prison camp goes to wake him up every hour eight times a night.­

Forsman says unideproduction has also led to the collapse of captured soldiers and police officers trained to withstand extreme stress or pressure. I increased the mental and physical burden of the fall assassination attempt by poisoning.

“He is in a rather vulnerable state and would need a variety of physical and mental treatment to recover from the assassination attempt. But what he receives in his home country meets the definition of torture by a state actor. ”

Amnesty International expert Anu Tuukkanen regards arousal as a means for which no grounds can be found.

“Navalnyi is in a highly disciplined institution, so the reason for his escape is not convincing, but the arousal seems to be a punitive act.”

Navalnyi support forces, according to him, have demanded the immediate release of Navalny in order for him to receive the medical care he needs.

President Vladimir Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, according to the news agency Reuters, the Kremlin does not intend to meet the demands for exemption. According to Peskov, the demands should be made to the state prison service, not to the Kremlin.

Peskov added that Russian citizens are being held in foreign prisons in much harsher and more inhumane conditions than the Navalny in the Pokrov prison camp.