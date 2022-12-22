December 22, 2022 19:02

Today, Thursday, Russia presented a justification for its military maneuvers with China in the East China Sea. And Valery Gerasimov, the Russian Chief of Staff, declared that the naval maneuvers between the Russian and Chinese navies are a “reaction” to the “aggressive” position of the United States in Asia. “This cooperation is a natural reaction to the aggressive accumulation of US military capabilities in the region,” Gerasimov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying. He added, “The Russian-Chinese naval and air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region, and exercises and exercises have become a practical implementation of the strategic partnership with China.” And Russia announced, on Monday, that many of its warships will participate, between December 21 and 27, in exercises with the Chinese navy. The Russian Defense Ministry said at the time that joint missile, artillery and anti-submarine warfare exercises were also included in the programme. Today, Valery Gerasimov stressed that “the aim of these exercises is to increase the combat harmony of the soldiers and forces of the two countries and their ability to resist new challenges and threats.” The Russian chief of staff said that Moscow and Beijing do not intend, however, to “create alliances” or create “new divisions in the region, as Washington does.” Russia has been seeking for months to strengthen its relations with Asian countries, especially China, in the face of Western sanctions imposed on it in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis.

Source: Agencies