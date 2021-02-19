Russia provides 300 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to Africa

The African Center for Disease Control said today, Friday, that Russia has provided 300 million doses of the “Sputnik V” vaccine to African countries.

Russia has proposed a funding package for the African Union-led Vaccine Action Team, where the additional doses will enable the continent to target 60% of its population, the AU said in a statement.

The Africa Vaccine Action Team also obtained 270 million doses of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The director of the Africa CDC, John Nkengasung, said that doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will be available from May.

This announcement comes a day after the center announced that the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across Africa will begin next week, starting with the AstraZeneca vaccine in about 20 countries.

So far, only seven countries on the continent have started vaccination against Corona virus, and Zimbabwe and Senegal are expected to launch their vaccination campaigns soon.