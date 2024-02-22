The Russian Embassy protested Biden's insults to Putin

The Russian Embassy sent a note of protest to the US State Department due to offensive remarks by American President Joe Biden towards his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. About it reported in the Telegram channel of the diplomatic department.

“As soon as the State Department began work this morning, we sent a strong note of protest about the outrageous nature and inadmissibility of insults by the American leadership against the Russian president,” said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.

However, he doubted that the situation could be resolved through an apology. The diplomat stressed that Moscow does not expect an adequate response from Washington. According to him, such attacks are “becoming routine” in the run-up to the US presidential election.

Biden insulted Putin at a private event for donors to raise money for his re-election campaign. The American leader used the phrase crazy SOB (“crazy son of a bitch”) to address his Russian colleague.

The Russian President responded to the insult, noting that such a reaction from Biden only proves that he was right and is adequate.