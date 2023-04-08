(Reuters) – Moscow formally protested against Canada on Friday after the country’s UN envoy described a slain Russian blogger as a “biting propagandist” and a hater, Russia’s foreign ministry said.

Bob Rae, Canada’s permanent representative to the UN, made the comments after Vladlen Tatarsky – a champion of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine – was killed in a bomb blast in St Petersburg last Sunday.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned a senior Canadian diplomat to protest vehemently over Rae’s comments, which it described as “yet another manifestation of Russophobia being fomented in Canada”.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s liberal government is one of Ukraine’s most vocal supporters. Rae made the comments after Russia’s UN mission complained that Western media outlets and international organizations had not reacted to the death of Tatarsky, who she described as a journalist.

“He was not a ‘journalist.’ He was a scathing propagandist, a spreader of hate and misinformation with a criminal record. Russian journalists are either in exile or in prison,” tweeted Rae.

Russian investigators have indicted Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old St. Petersburg resident, on terrorist offenses in Tatarsky’s death.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)