Russia strongly protested to Japan over the incident with a Japanese fishing vessel detained by Russian border guards. This is reported on website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

It also says that the Eikho-maru 172 was spotted in the exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation, did not respond to inquiries and attempted to escape, and during the pursuit “maneuvered dangerously, carrying out a bulk on a patrol boat and endangering the life and health of its crew. “. Russian diplomats stressed that the border guards acted in accordance with international law.

On June 2, it became known that Tokyo had sent a protest to Moscow over the detention of a Japanese ship by Russian border guards. The country’s Foreign Ministry established that the Russian border service detained Japanese fishermen, allegedly in the exclusive economic zone of Japan. Earlier on the same day, it was reported that the Russian fishing vessel Amur had been detained in Japan as bail to the injured party.

On May 26, the Russian merchant ship Amur and the Japanese fishing vessel Dai-hachi Hokko-maru collided off the coast of Hokkaido. As a result, five Japanese sailors were rescued by the Russian crew, three of the wounded died. The Japanese side has detained the Amur and is conducting an investigation in connection with the incident; the captain of the Russian ship has been involved in the proceedings.