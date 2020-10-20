Russia reiterated on Tuesday its offer to extend the New Start Nuclear Weapons Reduction and Limitation Treaty for one year, which expires on February 5, 2021 and is currently the only existing mechanism for the control of nuclear weapons. It adds, yes, the proposal to “freeze” during that period the atomic arsenals of both parties.

“Russia, by proposing the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty for one year, is also willing to assume, together with the United States, the political commitment to also freeze the number of nuclear warheads,” the Russian Foreign Ministry announced today in a statement. , which recalls that last Friday President Vladimir Putin already proposed to Washington to extend the agreement for one year “without conditions.”

Those twelve months, according to Moscow, would serve to negotiate the terms of a new atomic arms limitation treaty. The United States, however, rejected it and hence the idea of ​​”freezing” the number of nuclear warheads for the duration of the agreement has been included today. Putin already suggested it last week, when he spoke of including new hypersonic missiles and other weapons developed by Russia in recent years in the negotiations, but he did not expressly formulate it.

The new Start or Start III was signed on April 8, 2010, when Barack Obama was at the head of the White House and President Dmitry Medvedev of the Kremlin. It establishes a maximum of 1,550 atomic warheads for both parties and a limit of 800 non-deployed ICBM launchers and 700 if they are operational on land or aboard strategic ships and bombers.

Interest in Washington



The new nuance introduced on Tuesday by Russia has made the United States, after its initial refusal, to urge this Tuesday to meet “immediately” to reach an agreement that allows the Start to be extended. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that “the US is willing to meet immediately to conclude a verifiable agreement.”

White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien responded no to Putin’s proposal on Friday precisely because he did not contemplate freezing the atomic warheads. The two countries, which possess 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons, began talks in June to try to prolong the Start, but after several rounds of talks, no progress was made.

The Americans insisted on including China in the treaty, which Beijing dismisses and in Moscow is considered an “unrealistic” claim. The Russians, for their part, wanted the negotiations to address other aspects such as the American missile defense system, its tests with long-range missiles and the deployment of offensive weapons in space.

The Start I was signed on July 31, 1991 by Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and his North American counterpart, George HW Bush. It lasted until November 5, 2009. Start II was also initialed by Bush, but with the first Russian president, Borís Yeltsin. The agreement was never implemented. The new Start III was the work of Medvedev and Obama, but it has three and a half months left in effect.

In May, the US announced its intention to abandon the Open Skies Treaty, accusing Russia of failing to comply with it. This same was the argument used last year by Washington to get out of another important arms limitation agreement, the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), later denounced by Russia, although now it is asking for a moratorium to maintain it. in force temporarily. As early as 2002, Washington unilaterally left the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM). So the only brake still existing to avoid a nuclear hecatomb is Start. Experts fear that if it is not prolonged, it will unleash a new race in nuclear rearmament.