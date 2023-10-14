The Russian representative to the UN, Vasili Nebenzia, said this Friday that his country proposed a resolution to the United Nations Security Council to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and allow humanitarian aid to enter the region.

“We ask all members of the international community to support our draft,” Nebenzia told the media after a closed session of the Security Council to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

“We are convinced that the Security Council must act to put an end to this bloodbath and relaunch peace negotiations with the aim of establishing a Palestinian State, as has been planned for a long time”he declared.

(Also read: ‘It’s just the beginning’: Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, warns the Hamas group)

The ambassador assured that he asked that the resolution be voted on as soon as possible, although he did not offer a schedule.

He also argued that the text includes a clause to request the release of detained Israeli citizens by the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

An injured Palestinian arrives at Al-Shefa hospital in Gaza City. See also Air alert declared in four regions of Ukraine

China’s representative to the UN, Zhang Jun, assured that there is broad consensus among members of the Security Council on the “seriousness” of the humanitarian situation and the need for the body to act, but did not commit to supporting the text. Russian.

The British ambassador, Barbara Woodward, was more cautious: “The draft of the resolution appeared only two minutes before we arrived in the chamber,” she said, defending that time is needed to have “serious consultations” on the matter.

(You can read: This is how Father ‘Chucho’ was trapped with a group of parishioners in Israel)

The text calls for an immediate, lasting and fully respected humanitarian ceasefire

The text, seen by AFP calls for an “immediate, lasting and fully respected humanitarian ceasefire.”

Although it condemns “hostilities toward civilians and all acts of terrorism,” it does not mention Hamas.

The Russian proposal focuses on one of the main claims of both the Palestinian authorities and the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, who shortly before the Security Council meeting warned that the situation in the Gaza Strip has reached ” a new dangerous low”.

A group of Palestinian citizens pray in front of the bodies of their loved ones at the Al-Shefa hospital in Gaza City. See also Ukraine's interior minister dies in helicopter crash

“Moving more than a million people through a densely populated war zone to a place without food, water or shelter, when the entire territory is under siege, is extremely dangerous, and in some cases simply not possible.” Guterres said, in response to the Israeli authorities’ ultimatum to the population of the northern Strip to leave the area and head south.

Also the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, surrounded by the ambassadors of the group of Arab countries of the UN, He called for an immediate ceasefire in the area to allow the entry of humanitarian aid.

(Keep reading: United Nations urges a truce in Gaza to care for refugees and civilians)

“At the request of Council members, Brazil will continue to work closely with all delegations towards a united Council position,” said Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, whose country chairs the Council in October.

The Gaza Strip has been completely blocked for six days, when a conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas began. that threatens to spread throughout the region, after Hamas launched a surprise attack that left more than 1,200 Israelis dead.

According to Palestinian authorities, at least 1,800 people have died in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli bombings since then.

EFE