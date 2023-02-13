The State Duma in April may adopt in the first reading the bill “On Amendments to Article 32.4 of the Code of Administrative Offenses,” Izvestia found out. The document proposes to stop destroying confiscated light industry goods and donate them to the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Defense as humanitarian aid to those in need.

Such products include clothing, shoes, yarn, cotton wool, various fabrics, bed linen, blankets, mattresses, tents, canvas awnings and other things.

“The bill is included in the program of consideration by the State Duma in April. Until March 14, we will wait for reviews on it, after which we will give our comprehensive assessment, ”Izvestia was told in the relevant State Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation, refraining from more detailed comments.

In an explanatory note to the bill, the government says that it must be adopted in connection with the current foreign policy and macroeconomic situation in Russia.

“Currently, light industry goods seized from illegal circulation or confiscated in criminal cases or cases of administrative offenses are subject exclusively to destruction,” the document says.

In the financial and economic justification for the bill, the government notes that the change in the norms will reduce budget costs by canceling the liquidation of confiscated items.

As the Ministry of Finance explained to Izvestia, it was there that the new norms were developed, which the government submitted to the State Duma at the end of January.

“According to the draft law, the Federal Property Management Agency and the Federal Customs Service of Russia will be able to transfer confiscated light industry goods that were previously subject to destruction. Such goods will be transferred to social organizations and for the needs of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and the Russian Ministry of Defense. The procedure for such a transfer will be established by the government,” the ministry said.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

All in reverse: confiscated clothes and shoes will not be destroyed